Klarna expands its buy-now-pay-later service to in-store shopping at all Australian retailers

Friday 27 November 2020 14:59 CET | News

Klarna has expanded its buy-now-pay-later service to in-store shopping at all Australian retailers.

To use the Klarna in-store service, customers have to add a Klarna Visa card into a digital wallet on Apple iPhone, Apple Watch or any Android device and then make a contactless payment. The total amount of the bill will then be automatically split into equal instalments.

As an extra incentive, Klarna is also offering free valet parking at any of the nine Westfield centres in Australia that offer this service, to any Klarna customer who spends AUD 150 in any of the centres’ stores.


Keywords: Klarna, expansion, Australia, Visa, in-store shopping, buy-now-pay-later, BNPL, instalments, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Australia
