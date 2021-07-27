|
News

Klarna buys influencer marketing platform APPRL

Wednesday 28 July 2021 15:40 CET | News

Sweden-based Buy Now, Pay Later platform Klarna has acquired influencer marketing software company APPRL as it looked to tap into strong growth in shopping across social media channels.

Klarna said APPRL, which helps content creators and retailers cooperate, was the latest addition to its growing roster of retailer marketing services. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Klarna, which allows shoppers to buy online through its merchant partners and settle their dues in instalments via a BNPL process, said 28% of the United States' population were expected to shop across social channels by 2022.

By adding APPRL to Klarna's existing retailer support expertise, the company sated that they see an opportunity to create an informative shopping experience for consumers everywhere while accelerating retailer growth.




