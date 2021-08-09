|
Klarna and Yoox Net-A-Porter announce partnership

Monday 9 August 2021 14:48 CET | News

Sweden-based BNPL operator Klarna has teamed up with luxury online fashion platform Yoox Net-A-Porter to tap into a new demographic.

Under the new partnership, Klarna’s signature pay later and pay in three and four instalments services will be made available to Yoox Net-A-Porter’s 4.5m high-spending customers. Brands across the Yoox Net-A-Porter portfolio will be able to offer customers Klarna’s flexible payment options, with Klarna’s payment options already being rolled out across the luxury shopping platform.

As it stands, Klarna is available across the Mr Porter brand in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, The Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Finland with plans to roll it out further in the coming weeks. Yoox Net-A-Porter’s 4.5 million active customers will join Klarna’s 90 million users, who complete 2 million transactions daily. 


