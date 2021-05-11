|
News

Kaufland debuts online marketplace

Tuesday 11 May 2021 15:16 CET | News

Kaufland has launched an online marketplace in Germany.

The previous online marketplace real.de has been integrated into Germany-based hypermarket chain kaufland.de since mid-April 2021. With over 25 million articles in over 5000 product categories, it is one of the largest Germany-based online marketplaces. The online event was watched by approximately 80,000 people and included the largest giveaway that has ever been held on the video live streaming service Twitch Germany.

The location where the event was streamed was a Kaufland branch, designed in the look of a marketplace warehouse. During the five-hour show, prizes worth a total of EUR 40,000 were raffled. Around 50,000 people registered in advance for the competition on the online marketplace.


More: Link


