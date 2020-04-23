Sections
News

JustEat and Takeaway merger approved

Thursday 23 April 2020 15:33 CET | News

Food delivery platforms, JustEat and Takeaway, have received approval for their GBP 6.2 billion merger.

According to techcrunch.com, Amazon got approval from the competition authority to proceed with an investment leading a USD 575 million round for food delivery startup Deliveroo in the UK. Following closely after, two of Deliveroo’s biggest rivals, JustEat, and Takeaway, got their own GBP 6.2 billion merger approved, and they have subsequently picked up an extra USD 756 million, in the form of new shares and convertible bonds.

Companies stated that the placement is conditional on the two getting successfully admitted to trade as a merged company. They’ve made the application for this and it is expected to become effective on 27 April. However, The Competition and Markets Authority, meanwhile, noted that its decision was influenced by the fact that takeaway.com had not been active in the UK market.


More: Link


Keywords: JustEat, Takeaway, Amazon, Deliveroo, merger, UK, The Competition and Markets Authority, Covid-19
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Kingdom
Payments & Commerce

