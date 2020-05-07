Sections
Judopay, SafeCharge partner with Envoy Taxi app, launch taxi courier app

Tuesday 5 May 2020 15:03 CET | News

Judopay has announced that together with SafeCharge it will enable the Envoy Taxi app to take payments in-app as it launches its courier app using London’s Black Taxis.

Following this partnership, the people living in London will be able to use the app to order a collection and deliver items. The COVID-19 pandemic is posing a big challenge for individuals, such as those self-isolating, who still need to make basic trips to their local supermarkets and pharmacies, or for businesses needing to send goods across the city of London. 

The new courier app is being launched by Envoy Taxi app with over 20,000 London Black Taxis to pick up and deliver items such as food packages, prescriptions, and parcels, giving London a new means of ordering and delivering goods, while reducing the downtime for taxi drivers that have lost business during the pandemic. 

This new partnership forms part of Judopay's UK-wide campaign, #KeepBritainMoving. Through the campaign, the company is helping SMEs by providing them with a platform where they can receive expert business advice, guidance, or digital payment support to help keep their businesses running during this period of uncertainty. 

This new venture between Judopay, SafeCharge and Envoy Taxi app comes at a time when taxi drivers are seeking to find work delivering items, as the number of people travelling across London has drastically dropped. This app, powered by Judopay's mobile technology and SafeCharge's acquiring services, will create an official means of Black Taxis offering their services to the city.


Keywords: Judopay, SafeCharge, Envoy Taxi, app, partnership, in-app payments, UK
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Kingdom
