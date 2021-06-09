|
Jiji Africa deploys Infobip's voice and SMS solution to online marketplace

Wednesday 9 June 2021 14:35 CET | News

Cloud communication company Infobip and online marketplace Jiji Africa have teamed do deploy voice and SMS solution to pan-African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, and Tanzania. 
 

Aside from the initial project in Nigeria, the voice and SMS channel implementation was recently expanded to Jiji’s operations in Kenya and Ghana as the company’s activities in those markets increased and services were extended. Jiji currently has no plans to roll out additional channels as its management feels that the SMS and voice solution are adequate to their customers, according to the statement of a company representative. 

The company was established six years ago and acquired OLX’s business in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda in 2019. It currently has between 12 million and 15 million active buyers and a range of between 200 000 and 250 000 sellers. 


