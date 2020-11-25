|
Isetan launches shopping app with in-store personnel assistance capabilities

Wednesday 25 November 2020 14:18 CET | News

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings has launched an app that enables customers to purchase items, combing the in-store and online shopping experiences.

Via the app, customers will be able to buy items sold at one of the company’s department stores in Tokyo and receive product recommendations based on their preferences and budget.

The app can connect customers with clerks and salespeople by chat and videoconference, allowing assistance with shopping at a distance.

Currently, about 15,000 items such as clothing and cosmetics sold at the Isetan Shinjuku department store can now be purchased using the app, however the number of available items is expected to increase to encompass the approximately 1 million products sold at the store.


Keywords: Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings, Japan, product launch, mobile app, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Japan
