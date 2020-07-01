Sections
News

InstaPay launches solution to help Amazon sellers get paid

Thursday 23 July 2020 11:34 CET | News

InstaPay has launched a payment solution designed to help Amazon merchants receive quick and efficient payments on a daily basis.

According to Small Business Trends, the solution comes to overcome the inefficiencies regarding Amazon payments, as the ecommerce company reserves a significant amount of the sellers’ funds for possible refunds. Consequently, due to delays in payments, small businesses can be obstructed in their ability to purchase more inventory.

Moreover, the launch comes at a time when Amazon sellers are more in-demand than ever, as physical stores have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, while ecommerce sites like Amazon have been thriving.

Therefore, thanks to the InstaPay platform, when Amazon pays a vendor, the balance gets automatically deducted, rather than waiting for payment and being delayed in buying inventory, thus small businesses are enabled to make investments in growth, Small Business Trends reported.

