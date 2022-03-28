Instacart upgrades advertising, fulfillment, and insights tools for retailers

Some retailers will choose to use some of these technologies a-la-carte, while others might benefit from having all of these solutions on one connected platform that works across channels, the company press release explains.
Some of the new services profided by the upgraded Instacart Platform include:
ecommerce storefronts custom-built for grocers and a-la-carte recommendation and merchandising capabilities.
solutions for grocers to do online delivery and pickup from stores or warehouses, from 15-minute ultrafast to next-day delivery.
digital integrations and connected hardware to enhance the brick-and-mortar store experience, from scanless carts to technology that helps manage operations.
The company is launching three new additional capabilities as part of Instacart Platform Carrot Ads, (which offers new monetisation capabilities, including revenue share models), Carrot Warehouses, and Carrot Insights, which offers retailers near real-time visibility into their operations.
Carrot Insights dashboards track key performance and operational metrics such as order volumes and out of stocks across Instacart Platform and retailers’ own Instacart App storefronts. Instacart’s new data analytics software helps retailers better understand geographic sales, out of stocks, and customer buying trends.
