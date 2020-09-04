Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Instacart, 7-Eleven to provide on-demand delivery services in the US

Friday 4 September 2020 13:13 CET | News

Ecommerce provider Instacart has announced that is teaming up with 7-Eleven to enable on-demand delivery services in the US.

According to Progressive Grocer, Instacart will deliver thousands of convenience, alcohol, and grocery items from the chain to customers’ doors in participating pilot markets, while bringing same-day delivery to 7-Eleven customers, often in as fast as 30 minutes. The service is currently available in more than 750 stores in Dallas, Miami, Baltimore, Washington, DC, and more.

Therefore, through the partnership, customers can choose from a variety of 7-Eleven products for delivery, including pantry staples like milk, bread, eggs, alcohol, snacks, over-the-counter medicine, energy shots and drinks, and more.

Overall, Instacart partnered with more than 400 national, regional, and local retailers, and the service delivers from 30,000-plus stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America, Progressive Grocer stated.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Instacart, ecommerce, 7-Eleven, on-demand delivery services, US, retailers
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like