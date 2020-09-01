Ingenico, TurnCloud to offer payment solution for retailers in Taiwan

Ingenico and TurnCloud have joined forces to offer a new Android solution for retailers in Taiwan.
The Ingenico AECR C9 offers a one shop smart cash register and a secure payment terminal that unlocks the full potential of Android ecosystem and cloud solution, with effortless integration of Android or other Ingenico terminals. This all-in-one solution has a full spectrum of connectivity such as Ethernet, USB host, serial and cash drawer as well as wireless.
With TurnCloud Android ECR software, the AECR C9 empowers merchants to provide a more personalized experience by accessing the consumer’s purchase history and information while fostering brand trust with consumers by ensuring accuracy and reducing accidental purchase.
Ingenico AECR C9 is a new generation Android Electronic Cash Register integrating the concept of Internet Plus with dual 15.6inch touch-screen both cashier and customers facing screens. It also comes with wireless connectivity such as 4G & WiFi, camera and printer. AECR C9 also offers other peripheral attachment options such as barcode scanners or electronic scale.
