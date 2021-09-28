|
Incentivio teams up with Square to provide integrated digital guest experience tools

Tuesday 28 September 2021 14:55 CET | News

Incentivio, a US-based digital guest experience platform, has partnered with Square to help restaurants engage guests and increase digital revenue.

The partnership between Incentivio and Square will allow restaurant operators leveraging Square for Restaurants to access new digital tools that are fully integrated with their POS. 

With Incentivio, restaurants will be able to offer native mobile apps, leverage marketing tools with attribution tracking, and an autonomous upsell engine made with machine learning. 


