Ikea to reopen 19 shops in the UK on 1 June

The homewares retailer closed its shops voluntarily in March, but it will now open on 1 June after putting measures in place that will allow larger stores to open safely. On 1 June non-essential retailers are also expected to be able to start reopening in the UK and Northern Ireland, subject to infect rates being under control.
Ikea’s Welsh, Scottish, and Irish stores will remain closed until government guidance in those countries changes. In addition, smaller Ikea Planning Studios and Order & Collection points will remain closed during the first phase of reopening. Ikea’s Coventry shop, previously been earmarked for closure this summer, will not now reopen. Payment will be by card or contactless while planning services will only be available online. Play areas will be closed, but the Swedish Food market will be open and the bistro will offer contact-free takeaways with extra safety measures in place.
