News

Ikea to reopen 19 shops in the UK on 1 June

Monday 25 May 2020 09:26 CET | News

Internet Retailing has reported that Ikea is to reopen 19 of its larger stores in England and Northern Ireland on 1 June, after putting social distancing measures and click and collect services in place.

The homewares retailer closed its shops voluntarily in March, but it will now open on 1 June after putting measures in place that will allow larger stores to open safely. On 1 June non-essential retailers are also expected to be able to start reopening in the UK and Northern Ireland, subject to infect rates being under control.

Ikea’s Welsh, Scottish, and Irish stores will remain closed until government guidance in those countries changes. In addition, smaller Ikea Planning Studios and Order & Collection points will remain closed during the first phase of reopening. Ikea’s Coventry shop, previously been earmarked for closure this summer, will not now reopen. Payment will be by card or contactless while planning services will only be available online. Play areas will be closed, but the Swedish Food market will be open and the bistro will offer contact-free takeaways with extra safety measures in place.


Keywords: Ikea, UK, Northern Ireland, England, retailer, shopping, click and collect, government, cards, contactless payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United Kingdom
Industry Events

