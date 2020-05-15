Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

H&M expands brands online to nine new markets in Europe

Friday 15 May 2020 14:49 CET | News

H&M Group has announced the online expansion of five of its brands – COS, Weekday, Monki, Other Stories, Arket –, which will be available online in nine new markets across Europe.

According to Ecommerce News Europe, the ecommerce operations for these five brands will be rolled out in May 2020 to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Croatia, Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and Cyprus. 

According to representatives from H&M, the launch is part of the company’s ongoing digitalisation. 

H&M is trying to get more out of its online operations, as recent news showed that the company has seen its sales decrease by 57% since the beginning of March 2020, Ecommerce News Europe reports. However, at the same time, its online sales growth was significant (32%).


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: H&M, ecommerce, online sales, Europe, launch
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like