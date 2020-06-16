Graph Blockchain updates launch for BluStem Ecommerce Wellness Platform

The company anticipated to proceed with the launch of the BluStem platform during the first week of June. However, BluStem's Shopify Plus account remains pending due to a backlog of applications as a surge of companies have been looking to sell PPE and other COVID-19 related products online. In the meantime, the company has decided to activate BluStem on the standard Shopify platform remaining non-transactional until approval is granted to launch BluStem on Shopify Plus.
BluStem is an ecommerce ecosystem for B2C and B2B audiences in support of scaling both its own and its partnership brands. The company will feature COVID-19 related products such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and a COVID-19 Test Service.
