Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Graph Blockchain updates launch for BluStem Ecommerce Wellness Platform

Tuesday 16 June 2020 13:05 CET | News

Canada-based blockchain solutions company Graph Blockchain has announced the launch of its proprietary Wellness Marketplace platform BluStem.

 

The company anticipated to proceed with the launch of the BluStem platform during the first week of June. However, BluStem's Shopify Plus account remains pending due to a backlog of applications as a surge of companies have been looking to sell PPE and other COVID-19 related products online. In the meantime, the company has decided to activate BluStem on the standard Shopify platform remaining non-transactional until approval is granted to launch BluStem on Shopify Plus.

BluStem is an ecommerce ecosystem for B2C and B2B audiences in support of scaling both its own and its partnership brands. The company will feature COVID-19 related products such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and a COVID-19 Test Service. 




More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Graph blockchain, B2B, B2C, COVID-19, wellness marketplace, marketplace, ecommerce, blochckain, personal protective equipment
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Canada
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like