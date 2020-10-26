|
Google, Temasek to invest USD 350 mln in Tokopedia

Monday 26 October 2020 15:25 CET | News

Google and Singapore-based state investment firm Temasek Holdings have agreed to invest USD 350 million in Tokopedia, an Indonesia-based ecommerce company.

According to Bloomberg.com, the received investment falls short of the initial goal of between USD 500 million to USD 1 billion. 

The ecommerce company was said to have also held talks with US internet companies including Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon.com.

Tokopedia’s best known product is its marketplace, which is a free C2C platform for merchants and buyers. The company also provides digital products such as credit, BPJS payments, utility payments, telephone payments, credit cards, flight tickets, event tickets, and games vouchers.


