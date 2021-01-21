|
Google Cloud launches Product Discovery Solutions for Retail

Thursday 21 January 2021 14:56 CET | News

Google Cloud has announced the launch of Product Discovery Solutions for Retail, a suite of solutions built to help retailers enhance their ecommerce capabilities.

With Google Cloud's Product Discovery Solutions for Retail, retailers can implement seamless search and recommendation capabilities that enhance consumer engagement and improve conversions across retailers' own digital properties.

In collaboration with established retailers—and leveraging Google's semantic understanding of online search and user intent—Google Cloud's Product Discovery Solutions for Retail bring together AI algorithms with the infrastructure of Google Cloud. Google Cloud's Product Discovery Solutions for Retail include:

Recommendations AI, part of the solutions package launched by Google, enables retailers to deliver highly personalised product recommendations at scale and across all channels. The solution is able to piece together the history of a customer's shopping journey and serve them with customized product recommendations. Recommendations AI uses Google Cloud's latest machine-learning architectures, so retailers can dynamically adapt to real-time user behaviour and changes, accounting for variables like assortment and pricing, to ensure an unfractured shopping experience. 


Keywords: Google, Product Discovery Solutions for Retail, Google Cloud, ecommerce, product launch, world
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
