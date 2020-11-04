|
News

Google and Lazada to offer online sellers free digital skills training courses

Wednesday 4 November 2020 14:47 CET | News

Google has teamed up with Lazada, a Philippines-based ecommerce platform, to offer free online training courses to equip online sellers with digital skills ahead of the holiday shopping season.

According to Google, the courses will be provided by Lazada University. In addition, interactive mini courses will be available via the Google Primer app. The training courses are set to cover a broad range of topics including business strategy and digital marketing. The courses aim to address the barriers to entry that retailers face when starting an online store.

According to soyacincau.com, Lazada’s merchants may access the co-created content directly on the Lazada University portal. They can also participate in sessions conducted by Google experts that are live-streamed on the Lazada University website.


