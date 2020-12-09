|
Gojek launches GoStore to help SMEs set up online stores

Wednesday 9 December 2020 13:58 CET | News

Indonesia-based ride-hailing and food-delivery company Gojek has announced the launch of GoStore, a solution that aims to help SMEs set up online stores.

Via GoStore, small businesses in Indonesia will be able to market their products on social media through the service’s Facebook Shops and Instagram Shopping integration. Owners can also link their shops to their social media accounts to facilitate account management and the chat functionality.

GoStore is integrated with Gojek’s solutions, giving it access to non-cash payments with GoPay, product delivery through GoSend, debit and credit card payments through Midtrans, and other payment tools via Moka.


