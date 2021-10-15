|
GoDaddy launches eBay integration for microbusinesses

Friday 15 October 2021 15:17 CET | News

US-based software provider GoDaddy has teamed up with eBay to help SMBs boost their online presence.

The new partnership will mean that UK entrepreneurs and microbusiness owners using GoDaddy can now sell their products on eBay through a single dashboard. Small business owners will be pushed to expand their ecommerce store offerings and find new customers through the GoDaddy Websites + Marketing platform.

Available now, the new feature enables business owners to list their inventory with eBay while using its online store feature to manage orders and shipping across various platforms. With no additional add-ons or plug-ins needed, GoDaddy customers will have the ability to list their products with eBay, using their existing online store product catalogue. 

GoDaddy also mentions that inventory is automatically adjusted and synced as orders are received to avoid accidentally overselling out of stock items.


