News

GiG strengthens iGaming offering to operators by adding Playtech's iPoker to its platform

Monday 25 May 2020 11:21 CET | News

Malta-based Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has integrated Playtech Plc’s iPoker product to its platform, thus extending  its iGaming offering to its partners.

According to the press release, Playtech’s iPoker product boasts a poker network of over 35,000 players, while it operates in the regulated markets that offer Poker and deliver an omnichannel solution for operators. Therefore, the partnership will enable operators to gain access to the network through GiG’s iGaming platform and choose from a selection of game types, an offering of table stakes and buy-ins, and a range of games via HTML 5 web, mobile, iOS and Android.

Gaming Innovation Group is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Gaming Innovation Group’s vision is ‘To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all’, connecting operators, suppliers, and users worldwide.

Playtech is a market player in the gambling and financial trading industries delivering business intelligence-driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry’s most popular product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. 



