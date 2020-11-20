Gaming Innovation Group, K.A.K. DOO expands partnership for online and retail sportsbook deal

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has signed a long-term agreement with casino client K.A.K. DOO for the provision of GiG’s sportsbook to launch both their digital and land-based sports betting operations in the North Macedonian market.
K.A.K. and GiG signed a long-term agreement in September this year for the provision of GiG’s platform, frontend solution and managed services to power K.A.K.’s digital casino transformation. Today’s additional agreement follows K.A.K. ‘s decision to enter into Macedonia’s sports betting market under their own license, allowing up to an initial 25 physical sites across the country as well as online operations.
Gaming Innovation Group will provide K.A.K. with its end-to-end sportsbook, delivering an online offering as well as a physical offering through GiG’s over the counter, omnichannel retail solution. Through GiG’s partnership with Betgenius, end-to-end live data, trading and risk management services will also be delivered as part of the agreement.
The agreement is based on a combined fixed fee and revenue share structure. The sports offering is expected to go-live in Q2, 2021.
