News

Frasers Property Retail pushes out new ecommerce platform in Singapore

Friday 4 September 2020 15:08 CET | News

Singapore-based real estate property management company Frasers Property Retail has announced the launch of an ecommerce marketplace named Frasers eStore. 

The online store is said to provide a "seamless" experience to serve tenants and shoppers via the Frasers Experience (FRx) app starting with October 2020. The Frasers eStore will launch with 200 merchants, and will be accessible to the public via the FRx app from end October 2020. According to a press release, the online store will be available to a potential membership base of over 800,000 shoppers on the FRx platform. 

Frasers Property Retail aims to enhance tenants’ outreach with the eStore, while providing consumers with an additional avenue to purchase products from its malls with great convenience and flexibility. Frasers Property Retail currently owns 14 malls in Singapore including Anchorpoint, Bedok Point, Causeway Point, and Changi City Point.

Keywords: Frasers Property Retail, real estate management, ecommerce, estore, Singapore, Southeast Asia, online shopping, real estate
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Singapore
