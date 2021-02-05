France-based DIY marketplace ManoMano increases focus on Germany and the UK

According to Ecommerce News Europe, the company plans to increase its focus on Germany and the UK, while also improving the website’s experience for both merchants and customers.
Therefore, the company reported that it will reinforce its business model and accelerate the following areas: strengthening its presence in Europe, particularly in Germany and the UK; increasing support for its seller partners; offering a differentiated customer experience. To reach these goals, ManoMano wants to expand its teams by recruiting 350 new employees in 2021.
Overall, although the ecommerce platform is preferred in France, about 40% of the company’s business volume is achieved in other European markets too (Belgium, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the UK). Since 2019, the company is profitable in its consumer activities in France, Ecommerce News Europe reported.
