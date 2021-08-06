|
Food delivery app Zomato incorporates digital payments entity

Friday 6 August 2021 14:47 CET | News

India-based food-tech giant Zomato has announced entering fintech with a digital payments entity called Zomato Payments. 

In a regulatory filing on 4 August 2021, the Deepinder Goyal-led company announced the incorporation of Zompany Payments Private Limited (ZPPL) as its wholly owned subsidiary. Zomato said ZPPL would provide payment aggregator and gateway services.

The entity, Zomato said, would handle all types of electronic and virtual payment systems, e-wallets, mobile-wallets, cash cards for consumers. It would set up a payment and settlement system and offer payment gateway services, prepaid and post-paid payment instruments, including closed or semi-closed payment instruments and direct debit facility on mobile phones.


Keywords: delivery, product launch, payment gateway, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
