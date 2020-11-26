|
News

Flutterwave launches refund policy for online shoppers

Thursday 26 November 2020 15:09 CET | News

US-based PSP Flutterwave has announced the launch of the Payment Protection Promise, a new refund policy to protect customers when shopping online on its payment platform. 

The policy acts as a money-back guarantee to shoppers when a purchased item or service does not arrive, is faulty, damaged on arrival, or when it does not match the item that was listed.

The policy is currently available in Nigeria and covers only Nigerian transactions with a value starting from USD 26 and below.

According to the company’s website, the policy has been rolled out to all Flutterwave merchants. Claims can be logged via a self-service portal or via the support channels, which include live chat on the Flutterwave website, email, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.


