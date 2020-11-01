Flipkart to invest in USPL to enhance its fashion portfolio

According to the press release, through this investment, Flipkart will work closely with the USPL team to deepen product offerings on its platforms. USPL brands are present in more than 750 offline retail outlets in 100+ cities across India –demonstrating strong presence in both online and offline channels.
Furthermore, the Series F funding is supported by existing investor Accel Partners. The investment comes to step-up the online strategy of USPL by strengthening the existing long-standing engagement between USPL and Flipkart.
USPL’s brand portfolio includes renowned youth focused brands, across men’s wear and women’s wear, like Wrogn (men’s casual wear brand), Imara (women’s ethnic wear brand), Ms.Taken (women’s western wear brand), Single (men’s casual wear brand) and Wrogn Active (men’s athleisure line). Besides, the company uses celebrity endorsements that fit brand characteristics and provide strong discovery and brand recall among target audience.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions