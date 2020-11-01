|
Flipkart to invest in USPL to enhance its fashion portfolio

Friday 6 November 2020 13:50 CET | News

Flipkart has announced a strategic investment in USPL, a premium youth-focused fashion brand house, as the company strengthens its fashion portfolio.

According to the press release, through this investment, Flipkart will work closely with the USPL team to deepen product offerings on its platforms. USPL brands are present in more than 750 offline retail outlets in 100+ cities across India –demonstrating strong presence in both online and offline channels. 

Furthermore, the Series F funding is supported by existing investor Accel Partners. The investment comes to step-up the online strategy of USPL by strengthening the existing long-standing engagement between USPL and Flipkart.

USPL’s brand portfolio includes renowned youth focused brands, across men’s wear and women’s wear, like Wrogn (men’s casual wear brand), Imara (women’s ethnic wear brand), Ms.Taken (women’s western wear brand), Single (men’s casual wear brand) and Wrogn Active (men’s athleisure line). Besides, the company uses celebrity endorsements that fit brand characteristics and provide strong discovery and brand recall among target audience. 


