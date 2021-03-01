|
Flipkart ramps up its grocery operations; expands reach to more than 50 cities across India

Wednesday 3 March 2021 12:29 CET | News

Flipkart has expanded its grocery services to more than 50 cities in the country through its pan India marketplace.

According to the press release, this expansion will provide users of 7 metro cities and more than 40 neighboring cities access to high-quality grocery products, savings and offers, quick deliveries, and an improved grocery shopping experience. 

The expansion has brought the convenience of Flipkart’s grocery service to users of metro cities such as Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad, with the help of Flipkart’s dedicated grocery fulfilment centers. Flipkart Grocery has more than 7000 products available across 200 categories, ranging from daily household supplies, staples, snacks & beverages, confectionery, personal care, dairy & eggs, and more.

Furthermore, the company’s grocery operations will also give a fillip to the local food processing industry, connecting farmers producers to lakhs of consumers through the tech enabled marketplace. Flipkart Grocery has not only partnered with leading retailers to serve customers during the pandemic but is also working with FPOs across the country to enable formal digital access to the farmers’ community. Besides, Flipkart has also launched ‘Flipkart Quick’, its hyperlocal delivery model in Bangalore that offers a 90 minutes delivery promise. 


