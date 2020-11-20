Flipkart onboards gaming startup Mech Mocha to strengthen its gaming strategy

According to the press release, Mech Mocha runs India's first live-social gaming platform 'Hello Play'. Besides, in addition to the acquisition of the company’s IP, Mech Mocha’s gaming team will also join Flipkart as the company continues to focus on developing new formats to engage with users on its platform.
Social mobile gaming is seeing massive growth and adoption in India, as socially distanced consumers are looking for ways to connect with friends and family over fun casual games. Therefore, Mech Mocha's gaming platform is placed to capture this growth. Currently, the platform is available in seven Indian local languages and has over 10 games, including popular Indian multiplayer games such as Ludo, Carrom, Snakes & Ladder, and Cricket.
Furthermore, during the initiative, Mech Mocha has been backed by top tier investors including Accel Partners, Blume Ventures, and Shunwei Capital.
