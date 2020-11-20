|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Flipkart onboards gaming startup Mech Mocha to strengthen its gaming strategy

Friday 6 November 2020 14:17 CET | News

Flipkart has announced that it has strengthened its gaming strategy through the acquisition of Intellectual Property from Mech Mocha.

According to the press release, Mech Mocha runs India's first live-social gaming platform 'Hello Play'. Besides, in addition to the acquisition of the company’s IP, Mech Mocha’s gaming team will also join Flipkart as the company continues to focus on developing new formats to engage with users on its platform.

Social mobile gaming is seeing massive growth and adoption in India, as socially distanced consumers are looking for ways to connect with friends and family over fun casual games. Therefore, Mech Mocha's gaming platform is placed to capture this growth. Currently, the platform is available in seven Indian local languages and has over 10 games, including popular Indian multiplayer games such as Ludo, Carrom, Snakes & Ladder, and Cricket.

Furthermore, during the initiative, Mech Mocha has been backed by top tier investors including Accel Partners, Blume Ventures, and Shunwei Capital.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Flipkart, acquisition, Intellectual Property, Mech Mocha, mobile gaming startup, India, Accel Partners, Blume Ventures, Shunwei Capital
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like