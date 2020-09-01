Flipkart, Max Fashion partner to bring affordable high-quality fashion to India-based consumers

According to the press release, the companies are bringing India's preferred fashion brands before the two major events. With a strong presence across fashion verticals, Max is the single largest player in India with 375+ stores in 130 cities across the country. Moreover, Max already sells more than 100 million garments through its wide omnichannel presence. Besides, the Max Fashion store on Flipkart will have more than 13,000 new styles.
Furthermore, the partnership with Flipkart enables Max to further democratise fashion by enabling the brand to reach out to a wider array of shoppers through Flipkart’s reach in smaller towns and cities. This partnership is also aligned to Flipkart’s priority to continuously expand its fashion portfolio and make latest trends accessible to consumers across Bharat.
Overall, with an increasing number of shoppers today seeking a convenient shopping experience – with a focus on affordable fashion – the collaboration between the two brands will offer a wider selection of products to millions of consumers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions