Flipkart, Max Fashion partner to bring affordable high-quality fashion to India-based consumers

Tuesday 29 September 2020 14:07 CET | News

Flipkart has partnered with fashion retailer Max Fashion, as India prepares for the upcoming festive season and Flipkart prepares for its annual Big Billion Days.

According to the press release, the companies are bringing India's preferred fashion brands before the two major events. With a strong presence across fashion verticals, Max is the single largest player in India with 375+ stores in 130 cities across the country. Moreover, Max already sells more than 100 million garments through its wide omnichannel presence. Besides, the Max Fashion store on Flipkart will have more than 13,000 new styles. 

Furthermore, the partnership with Flipkart enables Max to further democratise fashion by enabling the brand to reach out to a wider array of shoppers through Flipkart’s reach in smaller towns and cities. This partnership is also aligned to Flipkart’s priority to continuously expand its fashion portfolio and make latest trends accessible to consumers across Bharat. 

Overall, with an increasing number of shoppers today seeking a convenient shopping experience – with a focus on affordable fashion – the collaboration between the two brands will offer a wider selection of products to millions of consumers.


More: Link


Keywords: Flipkart, fashion retailer, retailer, Max Fashion, India, Big Billion Days, ecommerce, shopping experience, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
