News

Flipkart enables cross-border trade, teams up with Sastodeal

Friday 21 August 2020 14:28 CET | News

India-based ecommerce giant Flipkart has entered into a strategic partnership with Nepal-based ecommerce company Sastodeal to enable cross-border trade opportunities for its sellers.

According to the agreement, Sastodeal will host products from Flipkart marketplace sellers operating across the categories of baby care and kids, audio devices, men clothing, women ethnic wear, and sports and fitness, among others, Inc42 reports. This will make it possible for Indian sellers to access Nepalese customers.

Through the partnership with Sastodeal, Flipkart aims to support the MSME sellers on its platform that looking for new avenues of growth, as they try to revive their business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Flipkart has a registered customer base of 250 million.

Flipkart’s private brands, MarQ and SmartBuy, will also be listed on the Sastodeal platform, with a focus on categories such as electronics, home appliances/home decor, and furnishings. The first phase of the partnership will see Flipkart’s more than 5,000 products across different verticals being listed on the Sastodeal platform.


More: Link


Keywords: India, ecommerce, Flipkart, partnership, Nepal, Sastodeal, cross-border trade, sellers
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: India
