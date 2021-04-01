Flipkart' Best Price boosts safety and savings for small kiranas with ecommerce offerings

According to the press release, the initiative comes to enhance savings for small retailers across the country and ensure their safety through ecommerce orders and fast doorstep delivery. Members of Best Price cash-and-carry business can order online through the Best Price app and website and avail up to 15% savings on daily essentials as well as free delivery on orders across a wide selection of products.
Online Shopping Dhamaka Month at Best Price has started on 1 April 2021 and will end on 30 April 2021. It will feature products across categories such as staples, personal care, home care, packaged foods and beverages, electronics and appliances, and other general merchandise across more than 100 brands. Best Price members will be able to avail of attractive offers such as cashback, coupon discounts, and additional discounts for night shoppers, apart from free delivery on online orders.
Overall, Flipkart has emerged as a catalyst for inclusive growth in the country by driving digitisation across kiranas and suppliers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Consequently, its Best Price cash-and-carry business has seen a 20X increase in ecommerce adoption from April 2020 to March 2021, signalling that Bharat is increasingly warming up to ecommerce as the preferred mode of purchase.
