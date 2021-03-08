|
FJ Benjamin partners with Lazada for better customer experience

Monday 8 March 2021 11:54 CET | News

Singapore-based FJ Benjamin has joined forces with Lazada to facilitate customers’ retail experience across all channels.

The agreement aims to to help boost FJ Benjamin’s performance in its existing markets and open opportunities for ecommerce in markets where Lazada has a presence but FJ Benjamin does not. These markets include Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines, as per Internet Retailing. Lazada will offer tailor-made solutions in managing the full online ecosystem of FJ Benjamin brands across the markets.

The partnership with Lazada is intended to get FJ Benjamin to be much faster and in a more cost-efficient manner. By combining their capabilities, the companies hope to strengthen customer experience across brick-and-mortar and virtual channels. 

In Singapore, FJ Benjamin retails a raft of international fashion brands, including Lancel, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff, Guess, La Senza, Superdry, along with watches from brands such as Baume & Mercier, Casio, Nautica and Victorinox.


Keywords: Lazada, partnership, ecommerce, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Vietnam
