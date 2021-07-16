|
First Atlantic Commerce, Tilo enable acceptance of online payments through Wix

Friday 16 July 2021

First Atlantic Commerce (FAC), a Bermuda-based online payment solutions provider, and Tilo, a Costa Rica-based fintech solution provider, have announced their partnership and technical integration to enable merchants to accept online payments through the Wix platform.

FAC is a payment gateway that delivers customised and flexible online credit and debit card processing to companies across the Caribbean and Central America. The company also provides a PCI validated P2PE solution for companies in the Latin American Caribbean Region as well as risk mitigation solutions to its merchants, banks, and other gateways.

Tilo is a full commerce company that provides services to merchants across Central America and the Caribbean. Tilopay, their payment solution, is an integration platform that connects merchants on top ecommerce platforms worldwide to FAC’s payment gateway.

Tilo has further developed their solution so that Wix platform users can now accept credit and debit card payments using FAC’s payment platform with settlement to local banks in the Caribbean and Central America.

The plugin to Wix is enabled for features such as local currency support, tokenization, 3-D Secure and fraud protection solutions, as well as multi-affiliates to enable financing or instalments.


