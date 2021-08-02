|
Fintech startup Ritmo raises EUR 13.8 million

Monday 2 August 2021 14:44 CET | News

Spain-based fintech Ritmo has secured a EUR 13.8 million seed round led by JME Ventures. 
The funds will be used to expand into new markets in Europe and Latin America.

The startup offers revenue-based financing as well as analytics tools to provide ecommerce companies with growth recommendations. 

Ritmo provides digital entrepreneurs with the capital they need to scale their investment in online marketing campaigns, investing between EUR 50K and EUR 3 million under a revenue-share model, with 0% interest and no hidden fees, adapting to their clients’ rate of growth.




Keywords: startup, ecommerce, Venture Capital, funding
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Spain
