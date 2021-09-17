|
FedEx, Salesforce partner on joint ecommerce solutions

Friday 17 September 2021 15:04 CET | News

US-based delivery company FedEx and  cloud-based software company Salesforce have teamed on a multi-year partnership integrating Salesforce Commerce Cloud and its order management system with FedEx.

The partnership also includes Salesforce’s ShopRunner subsidiary, in a bid to offer a front-to-back ecommerce and supply chain and fulfilment solution for retailers. The joint solutions will be available in the spring of 2022, the companies said. A number of shared customers have signed on, including major US retailers.

Among other things, the combination will tie together Salesforce’s inventory visibility and OMS capabilities with FedEx’s intelligent optimisation technology to let shippers logically rank inventory locations that are eligible for two-day shipping while optimising cost. Also, FedEx shipping labels can be automatically generated in Salesforce’s OMS, providing automated tracking updates when an item ships. An automated workflow flags shipping delay alerts so service agents can work proactively to resolve the issue.

Merchants using Salesforce Commerce Cloud will gain access to shoppers on the ShopRunner platform, as well as access to tools to optimise transportation and fulfilment and add supply chain intelligence.

