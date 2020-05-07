Sections
News

FedEx launches new initiatives to provide ecommerce support for SMEs

Wednesday 29 April 2020 15:45 CET | News

FedEx has announced a new alliance with BigCommerce, an open SaaS ecommerce platform, to help SMEs, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FedEx and BigCommerce are collaborating on an offer for new BigCommerce customers consisting of four months of free service with BigCommerce. Moreover, the companies have aligned to offer all BigCommerce customers access to FedEx shipping discounts, an initiative known as the FedEx Advantage Program.

According to the press release, FedEx continues to explore additional ways in which to assist small businesses and currently offers several online resources to provide information and insights:

  • The FedEx Small Business COVID-19 Resources page has information to help business owners navigate running a small company during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The newly launched Tech Chat with Small Business page serves as a hub where business owners can see what technology their peers are using, while learning about different website platforms and tools directly from businesses facing similar challenges.

  • The FedEx Making it Work Podcast features guests and entrepreneurs sharing their insights on the highs and lows of running a business.

  • The FedEx E-Commerce Center offers tips including ecommerce shipping, fulfilling orders, and meeting expectations beyond delivery.

  • The FedEx Small Business Center provides shipping solutions, tools, and insights from entrepreneurs and experts.


More: Link


