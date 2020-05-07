FedEx launches new initiatives to provide ecommerce support for SMEs

FedEx and BigCommerce are collaborating on an offer for new BigCommerce customers consisting of four months of free service with BigCommerce. Moreover, the companies have aligned to offer all BigCommerce customers access to FedEx shipping discounts, an initiative known as the FedEx Advantage Program.
The FedEx Small Business COVID-19 Resources page has information to help business owners navigate running a small company during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The newly launched Tech Chat with Small Business page serves as a hub where business owners can see what technology their peers are using, while learning about different website platforms and tools directly from businesses facing similar challenges.
The FedEx Making it Work Podcast features guests and entrepreneurs sharing their insights on the highs and lows of running a business.
The FedEx E-Commerce Center offers tips including ecommerce shipping, fulfilling orders, and meeting expectations beyond delivery.
The FedEx Small Business Center provides shipping solutions, tools, and insights from entrepreneurs and experts.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions