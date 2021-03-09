Farfetch rolls out flagship on Tmall Luxury Pavilion

According to Internet Retailing, the brand’s second global online destination houses more than 3500 luxury brands, 90% of which did not previously have a presence on the site.
Furthermore, the launch on Tmall Luxury Pavilion is part of Farfetch’s plan to expand its online presence in China, as the country’s luxury goods market has been experiencing a significant boost due to restrictions on international travel, forcing customers to spend more domestically.
Overall, the company's officials stated that the initiative comes to help brands and retailers fully digitise their businesses online and offline through their combined strategy, dubbed ‘Luxury New Retail’.
