Farfetch, Aurora partner to provide personalised shopping experiences

Monday 1 March 2021 14:49 CET | News

Fashion ecommerce platform Farfetch has announced a partnership with Aurora Mobile to personalise customers’ shopping experiences.

Via this partnership, Aurora Mobile will leverage its artificial intelligence driven technology, machine learning-based push notification services, and operational analytics to help Farfetch personalise shopping experiences and provide more efficient and targeted services to its customers.

Founded in China during 2011, Aurora Mobile has recently entered agreements with a number of platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food ecommerce, online education, telecom, and new energy vehicle sectors.

These include Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Beijing Unicom, and Dongfeng Motor.


Keywords: Farfetch, artificial intelligence, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
