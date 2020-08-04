Sections
News

Fareportal introduces flight booking widget for travel and ecommerce industries

Tuesday 4 August 2020 13:15 CET | News

Travel technology company Fareportal has unveiled a airline ticket booking widget that will be available to select industry partners. 

According to the press release, the widget will enable ecommerce providers to insert an airline ticket purchase functionality into their sites by placing a single small piece of code.  Once in place, partners will be able to offer and sell airline tickets by accessing CheapOair and One Travel's database of tens of millions of searchable itineraries accessing over 600 airlines worldwide.

Featuring a suite of brands with a 42-year history, Fareportal is a technology company that powers hybrid travel agencies like CheapOair, OneTravel ,and Travelong. 

Moreover, Fareportal's hybrid business model bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional travel agency by providing a convenient online booking capability as well as a 24/7 personalised trip booking experience.


Keywords: Fareportal, airline ticket booking widget, ecommerce, CheapOair, One Travel, Travelong, online booking
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
