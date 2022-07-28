FaceCake and Company.com to expand AR-enabled commerce

This AR ‘Self-Serve’ capability will provide instant sign-up options with automated onboarding, making the integration of FaceCake’s immersive AR technology a frictionless process, regardless of the size of the retailer or brand. The global launch of the AR Self-Serve platform is expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2022.
FaceCake’s patented AI/AR Shopping platform and scalable AR product creation will be leveraged with the Company.com Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for a broader reach. Company.com’s DXP includes client onboarding, automated marketing and billing, and identity and access management. Retailers and brands will be provided with dashboard-like features to access the latest in FaceCake’s real-time AI/AR offering.
The offering includes FaceCake’s range of AR Virtual Try-On in product categories like glasses, cosmetics, jewelry, clothing, accessories, shoes, and more. FaceCake’s try-before-you-buy AR increases shopper engagement and conversion rates while decreasing returns, as per the press release.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions