Facebook reveals future features for ecommerce sales

Thursday 29 April 2021 15:12 CET | News

Facebook has announced that it will build new features for content creators to earn money from recommending products and a marketplace to help connect brands with influencers.

According to Reuters, the announcements are part of Facebook's effort to serve the ‘creator economy’, in which social media influencers, journalists, and others are earning money directly from their fans on platforms, including Clubhouse, Patreon, Substack, and YouTube. 

Facebook will build an affiliate programme that will let creators earn a cut of sales from the products they recommend, while the new marketplace to connect creators with brands will help more users with mid-sized followings earn money, according to company representatives. 

In recent news, Facebook Pay has announced plans to expand its business by rolling out P2P payments via QR codes, allowing users to scan a friend or family member's QR code and instantly transfer money.


Keywords: Facebook, ecommerce, QR code, marketplace
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: World
