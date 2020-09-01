|
Facebook launches app to boost SMEs social commerce engagement

Friday 18 September 2020 12:41 CET | News

Facebook has announced it will be launching Facebook Business Suite, allowing SMEs to interact with consumers, manage and receive messages, notifications and alerts in one place.

With fewer customers walking into stores and restaurants during the pandemic, small businesses have had to find new ways to sell and reach customers online. Facebook’s free tools and personalised ads are advertised as a viable ecommerce alternative for businesses looking to tap the direct-to-consumer approach in ecommerce.

The new interface aims to help businesses save time and stay up to date by managing their pages or profiles across Facebook and Instagram. It allows them to post on both platforms at the same time, and manage and receive messages, notifications and alerts in one place. They can also easily see what’s working and learn what’s resonating with customers with Facebook and Instagram insights.

Facebook Business Suite was built for small businesses first, but this is a long-term investment to make this the main interface for businesses of all sizes who use Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. 


