Facebook, Instagram roll out online stores called Shops

Facebook has announced the launch of Shops, a way for businesses to set up free, online storefronts on Facebook and Instagram.
Both Facebook and Instagram already supported a degree of ecommerce, via tools such as Facebook's Marketplace, and will likely make a bigger push through its Libra cryptocurrency initiative, according to Tech Crunch. Additionally, Instagram allows users to buy products featured in posts and ads. However, the company’s new tools go a bit further, enabling businesses to create a full-fledged Shop.
As part of this announcement, Facebook also said it is partnering with Shopify, BigCommerce, Woo, Channel Advisor, CedCommerce, Cafe24, Tienda Nube, and Feedonomics. Merchants will be able to use these third-party platforms to manage their Facebook Shops, as well as the ads tied to those Shops.
