ezTravel joins Amadeus' NDC [X] to spearhead innovation with NDC-enabled API

Thursday 25 February 2021 12:55 CET | News

ezTravel, Taiwan’s leading online travel agency (OTA) has announced implementing the Amadeus Travel API.

According to the press release, this NDC-enabled solution gives OTAs in Asia Pacific and across the world access to new content and fares from airlines via NDC connectivity. NDC is modernising retailing, but it requires the right technical infrastructure. This is why ezTravel chose Amadeus NDC [X] as its partner to help implement and power the new standard. 

Furthermore, ezTravel customers will be empowered to shop, order, and pay for flights and related services, and to add ancillaries and services to the booking, using the NDC standard. Besides, Amadeus NDC-enabled Travel API, an API which integrates with travel agencies’ existing systems and allows them to build their own customised travel booking applications, is being rolled out globally. 


