|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

EVO Payments partners with Plesk

Friday 18 June 2021 14:09 CET | News

US-based payment provider EVO Payments has announced partnering with software company Plesk to offer small and medium-sized companies (SME’s) a software package for their ecommerce business.

Plesk provides the Plesk eCommerce Toolkit, which is equipped with functions for online trading by the shop system provider Ecwid. According to an EVO Payments representative, the goal of the partnership is  to develop an efficient all-in-one software solution for online retailers, which simplifies business processes, without technical hurdles, and with payment options embedded in the ecommerce solution.

The integration of the payment options and an interface is available free of charge, and is tailored to customer needs with individual configuration options. After the launch in Great Britain in June 2021 and the subsequent roll-out in Germany, an expansion of the solution to other European countries such as Spain and Poland as well as the US is planned.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, SMEs, ecommerce, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like