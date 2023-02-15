Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

epoq partners with EXCONCEPT for ecommerce solutions

Thursday 16 February 2023 15:24 CET | News

Germany-based internet services company epoq has announced strategically partnering with ecommerce agency EXCONCEPT, in order to offer companies UX-friendly online shops with personalised shopping experiences for their customers.

epoq specialises in AI-supported personalisation in online shops. EXCONCEPT will be expanding its partner network with epoq in order to implement online shops and ecommerce solutions for customers from the B2B and B2C environment.


Aim of the partnership

According to an epoq representative, the partners would like to particularly emphasise the topics of data integration and PIM, as these are an important basis for a successful search function and recommendations in the online shop. As stated by an EXCONCEPT representative, epoq will help them to map the requirements of their customers for search and recommendations.


The use of AI and personalisation

The online shop’s customer approach is possible through the use of modern AI technology, which can be used in compliance with data protection regulations and is compatible with any existing shop and e-mail system infrastructure. epoq’s AI technology is powered by their AI engine, a network of intelligent algorithms that generates knowledge for users’ online shop from data. This process uses data mining to recognise patterns in the data and machine learning to deliver personalised content to each individual shop customer at various touchpoints in their digital commerce.

epoq partners with EXCONCEPT for ecommerce solutions

In addition, the degree of personalisation can be adapted to the respective target group, which means that customers from a wide variety of industries benefit from personalised communication in these shops. By doing so epoq and EXCONCEPT aim to ensure a personalised shopping experience for customers of multilingual online shops.

The partnership’s technical foundation 

With the implementation of multiple complex online shops with the Shopware 6 shop system, EXCONCEPT provides the technical foundation for the cooperation. At the same time, customers can count on EXCONCEPT's experience in B2C commerce, B2B commerce, and in the areas of PIM systems and data integration. 

EXCONCEPT features

As an ecommerce agency, EXCONCEPT supports medium-sized companies and corporations from a wide variety of industries with their online shop, ecommerce, and digitisation projects. Particular value is placed on personal and individual advice in order to find results for the respective challenges of the clientele. The goal is to create long-term and sustainable solutions that can also be adapted to growing demands in the future. EXCONCEPT aids users in consulting, conception, and implementation of their digital project, and supports them in the long-term support and maintenance of the resulting system landscape.

 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, ecommerce, B2B payments, ecommerce platform, online platform, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: epoq, EXCONCEPT
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

epoq

|

EXCONCEPT

|
Discover all the Company news on epoq and other articles related to epoq in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like