Emtek Group invests USD 375 million in Grab Indonesia

Monday 26 July 2021 14:11 CET | News

Indonesia-based media conglomerate Elang Mahkota Teknologi (Emtek) has announced it is investing USD 375 million in ride-hailing and payment firm Grab’s Indonesia unit.

The companies described the agreement as a ‘strategic alliance.’ The deal is the latest tie-up between Singapore-headquartered Grab, the region’s biggest ride-hailing and food delivery company, and Southeast Asian conglomerates, including a strategic investment by Thailand’s Central Group in 2019.

The Indonesian conglomerate holds stakes in media companies as well as a controlling stake in e-wallet DANA and a stake in e-commerce site Bukalapak. Reuters sources stated that the deal is in part intended to lead to a shake-up in the digital payments sector and help Grab increase its stake in e-wallet OVO.


More: Link


Keywords: funding, investment, ecommerce, e-wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Ecommerce
Countries: Indonesia
