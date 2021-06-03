emerchantpay launches card issuing solution for European businesses

The service enables businesses to create, manage, and distribute virtual and physical payment cards to their customers. Businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe can use the solution to create and issue their own branded debit and pre-paid cards, physical or virtual, in just seconds. With total control over fund transfers, limits, real-time authorisation workflows and multiple currencies supported, emerchantpay’s card issuing is empowering businesses to open new lines of revenue and scale at speed.
Available through a single API integration, businesses can leverage cardholder know your customer (KYC), approvals, advanced fraud prevention and automated renewals, all managed via emerchantpay’s card issuing API.
